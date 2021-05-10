Markel Corp Purchases 1,323 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Markel Corp lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $43,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Shares of FB stock opened at $319.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.82 and a 200-day moving average of $278.69. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total transaction of $12,102,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,741,601 shares of company stock worth $508,918,129. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

