MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $437.17 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $432.95 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

