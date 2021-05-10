Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,573. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.78 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.