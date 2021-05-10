Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.66. 4,096,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.40 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.71.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

