Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $12.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $14.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.12.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $378.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.02. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $151.94 and a one year high of $378.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

