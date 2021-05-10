Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Increased to $408.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $372.00 to $408.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.24.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $380.70. 840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,898. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.02. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $151.94 and a 52-week high of $378.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.