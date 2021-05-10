Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $372.00 to $408.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Martin Marietta Materials traded as high as $382.04 and last traded at $380.31, with a volume of 222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $378.28.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.02.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.