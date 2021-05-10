Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Jonathan F. Foster Sells 2,300 Shares

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DOOR stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.15. 118,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,750. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,090,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 456,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 107,863 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

