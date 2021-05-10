MASQ (MASQ) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. MASQ has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $228,348.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MASQ has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $402.84 or 0.00725592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00065282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 126.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00244384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.69 or 0.01168421 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00030753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.34 or 0.00722884 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars.

