Massnet (MASS) Trading 23.2% Lower This Week

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Massnet has a market cap of $58.80 million and $3.61 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00083389 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00075705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00018688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00064109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00106062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.46 or 0.00779851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00052070 BTC.

About Massnet

Massnet is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 96,273,435 coins. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

