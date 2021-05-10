MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of MasTec worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

MTZ opened at $111.28 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. MasTec’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

