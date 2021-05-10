MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $979,044.41

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $979,044.41 and $219,653.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,705.31 or 0.98294234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00047969 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.17 or 0.00712734 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $770.46 or 0.01335529 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011817 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $217.00 or 0.00376149 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.00229133 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006479 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

