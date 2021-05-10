MAX Exchange Token Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $963,387.02 and $237,597.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,249.67 or 0.99600604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00044767 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $797.19 or 0.01437127 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.39 or 0.00674918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.00372696 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00222253 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006590 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

