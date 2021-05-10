McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

NYSE MCD opened at $236.11 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $176.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

