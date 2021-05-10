McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $207,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 282,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,335,000 after buying an additional 18,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 97,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

