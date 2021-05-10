McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $218.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

