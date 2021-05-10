Mdex (MDX) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00005087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $544.67 million and approximately $108.25 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $374.89 or 0.00669841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 119.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00242149 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.31 or 0.01210199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00029640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $407.83 or 0.00728709 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

