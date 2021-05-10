Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GETVF stock remained flat at $$5.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. Mediaset España Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

About Mediaset España Comunicación

Mediaset EspaÃ±a ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the free-to-air television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven TV channels comprising Telecinco, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, Boing, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and BeMad. It is also involved in the audio-visual production; news agency services; and advertising promotion activities.

