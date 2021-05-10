MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Shares Down 3.5%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 433,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 897,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MediPharm Labs in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.