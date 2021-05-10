MediShares (MDS) Price Hits $0.0115

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, MediShares has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $13.83 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MediShares

MediShares is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

