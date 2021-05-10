MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MediWound in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MediWound has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $121.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MediWound by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in MediWound by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MediWound by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in MediWound by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 249,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

