Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMIZF shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale raised Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of SMIZF opened at $8.02 on Monday. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

