MenaPay (MPAY) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $1,567.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

