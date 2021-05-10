MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,925.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,758.06.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,481.26 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $746.01 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,529.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,596.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9,257.30 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.