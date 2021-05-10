Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Up 4.3%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 2,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 311,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MERC. Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is -325.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth about $4,589,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

