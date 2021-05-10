Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.7% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 57,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,273,000 after acquiring an additional 44,860 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.