Mercury (MER) Price Down 16.2% This Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $19,639.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $368.86 or 0.00664377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00066120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 144.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00247143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $670.33 or 0.01207372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00030813 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.89 or 0.00732879 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

