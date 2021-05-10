Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Sells $16,292.13 in Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $16,292.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 565,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,265. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Meritor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritor by 17.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritor by 6,355.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTOR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

