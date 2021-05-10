Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $21.19. Approximately 811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 155,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company has a market cap of $802.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. Research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merus by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Merus by 39.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,044,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

