MetaMorph (METM) Price Up 15.5% This Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One MetaMorph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $228.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00082352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00105233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.85 or 0.00778215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.51 or 0.08886585 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

METM is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

