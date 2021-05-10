Metaverse ETP Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $793,631.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $31.17 million and approximately $793,631.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.47 or 0.07068151 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.08 or 0.00189085 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,301,579 coins and its circulating supply is 78,301,481 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

