Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Cap Reaches $19.33 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 36.1% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $19.33 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $8.34 or 0.00015033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

