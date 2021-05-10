Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $8.35 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 65.4% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $19.35 million and $2.27 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $8.35 or 0.00014471 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 84.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.