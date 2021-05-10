MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,476,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,877 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of MetLife worth $150,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $67.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $67.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

