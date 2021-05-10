Metronome (MET) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Metronome has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $5.48 or 0.00009871 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $63.67 million and approximately $284,094.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $402.84 or 0.00725592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00065282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 126.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00244384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $648.69 or 0.01168421 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00030753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.34 or 0.00722884 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

