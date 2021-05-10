Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Hits New 52-Week High at $158.70

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $158.70 and last traded at $158.70, with a volume of 957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.03.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.86 and its 200-day moving average is $134.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,760,000 after acquiring an additional 131,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,435,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,234,000 after buying an additional 50,714 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,045,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,491,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,901,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

