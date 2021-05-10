Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 million-$2.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 million.

MLSS opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 104.43% and a negative net margin of 165.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Milestone Scientific will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

