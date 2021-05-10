Minter Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $122,473.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $49.60 million and $122,473.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00064081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $266.44 or 0.00482580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 89.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00243617 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00028968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $673.28 or 0.01219433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,102,782,842 coins and its circulating supply is 3,897,573,275 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

