Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $196.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $208.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.23.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.56. 34,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.13. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,595 shares of company stock valued at $75,643,697 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,773 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 348.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,179 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

