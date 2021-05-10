Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.75 Million

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be purchased for approximately $54.72 or 0.00094425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $33.89 million and $1.75 million worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Twitter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00068997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 161% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.29 or 0.00247284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.05 or 0.01196010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029961 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.38 or 0.00753068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,020.69 or 1.00126998 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 619,290 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Twitter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Twitter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Twitter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.