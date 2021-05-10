Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 3,136 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $43.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

