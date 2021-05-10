Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 3,136 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $43.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

