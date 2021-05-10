Mixin Achieves Market Cap of $403.94 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin coin can currently be bought for $735.26 or 0.01318483 BTC on exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $403.94 million and $460,213.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 77% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.