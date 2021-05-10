(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on (MKGAY) in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MKGAY remained flat at $$38.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. (MKGAY) has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

