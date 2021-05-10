Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,261,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903,826 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.90% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $68,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,486,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,152 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 874,620 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,879,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,721,000 after purchasing an additional 635,393 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,467,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 64,342 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

MBT opened at $8.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

