Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $189-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.72 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $1.99 on Monday, hitting $36.10. 200,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,963. Model N has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MODN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $452,293.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,942,515.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $139,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,192.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,816 shares of company stock worth $1,174,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.