Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.50 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.89 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

NYSE:MODN traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,221. Model N has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $139,769.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,192.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $136,778.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,239.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,816 shares of company stock worth $1,174,160. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

