Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.5-49.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 200,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,963. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -88.05 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MODN. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $136,778.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,239.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $189,432.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,160. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

