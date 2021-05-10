ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target Raised to $170.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MODV. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $150.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.84. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. ModivCare’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ModivCare will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

