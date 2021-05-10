ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target Raised to $170.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MODV. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.
Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $150.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.84. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $184.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.
ModivCare Company Profile
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
