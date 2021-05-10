Monetha Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.47 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Monetha has a market capitalization of $19.36 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00083725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00018662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00063704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00106123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.13 or 0.00780124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.64 or 0.08841088 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

