MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MGI. Barclays raised their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

MGI stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.39. 172,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,743. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.88 million, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 85.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $2,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

